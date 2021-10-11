Head to Head Survey: First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) versus Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Acceptance alerts:

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Acceptance and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.31 $10.42 million N/A N/A Palomar $168.46 million 11.87 $6.26 million $0.35 225.14

First Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 3.86% 9.84% 3.10% Palomar 5.95% 4.20% 2.02%

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Palomar has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than First Acceptance.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.