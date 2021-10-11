Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $321.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.58.

NYSE:PSA opened at $299.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.72 and its 200 day moving average is $294.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

