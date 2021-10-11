Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Mizuho increased their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $53.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.