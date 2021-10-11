PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $156.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

