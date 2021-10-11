Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.