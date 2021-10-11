Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $468.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $424.00 to $468.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.83.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $451.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.22 and its 200 day moving average is $407.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

