Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

MNGPF opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

