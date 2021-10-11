Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $632,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 173,335 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 105,953.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

