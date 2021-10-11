IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQEPF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IQE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.75.

IQE stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

