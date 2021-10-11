Comparing Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% Axos Financial 29.81% 16.91% 1.57%

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.11 $16.60 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.42 $215.71 million $3.68 14.63

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finward Bancorp and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Finward Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.