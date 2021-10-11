Reviewing American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American International Group and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 4 0 2.36 Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00

American International Group presently has a consensus price target of $52.18, indicating a potential downside of 9.42%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $77.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.40%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than American International Group.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 9.35% 5.83% 0.65% Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International Group and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $43.74 billion 1.13 -$5.94 billion $2.52 22.86 Lemonade $94.40 million 41.42 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -17.50

Lemonade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

American International Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American International Group beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

