Reviewing NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Pharvaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -126.80% -101.70% Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Pharvaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 724.74%. Pharvaris has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 207.64%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pharvaris.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Pharvaris shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Pharvaris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($0.76) -2.55 Pharvaris N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($6.12) -2.52

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharvaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals beats Pharvaris on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

