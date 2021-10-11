Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

