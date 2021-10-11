Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.57.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE stock opened at $126.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 94.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 51.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.