Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMDMF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.06.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
