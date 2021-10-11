Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMDMF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

