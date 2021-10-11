Citigroup Lowers Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.56.

CTXS opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

