ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $8.10 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.30.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.3017 dividend. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in ASE Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.