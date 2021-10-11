Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Earns “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $59.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.22.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.