Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

EURN opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Euronav by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

