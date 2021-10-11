OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OSIS. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.83.
NASDAQ OSIS opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.