OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OSIS. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.83.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

