Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

ANVS opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.17. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 119.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

