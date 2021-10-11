Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
ANVS opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.17. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
