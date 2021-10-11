Baader Bank Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.96. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

