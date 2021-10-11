Reviewing Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 32.13% 12.31% 1.43% First Community 21.67% 9.54% 0.89%

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and First Community’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 3.06 $68.50 million $1.53 12.08 First Community $57.55 million 2.59 $10.10 million $1.35 14.63

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Horizon Bancorp and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. First Community has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than First Community.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats First Community on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment include deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment comprises investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.