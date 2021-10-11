$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

OMI stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 274,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.