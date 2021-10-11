Analyzing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Capricor Therapeutics -5,621.25% -56.05% -46.64%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.72%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 6.49, indicating that its stock price is 549% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$73.47 million N/A N/A Capricor Therapeutics $310,000.00 277.01 -$13.66 million ($0.88) -4.24

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of aesthetics and medical dermatology. Its products include Topical by Design platform for patients with inflammatory skin diseases and other dermatologic and aesthetic conditions through SNA-120, SNA-125, and SNA-001. The company was founded by Todd Harris and Frederick C. Beddingfield III on July 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

