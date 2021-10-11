Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

