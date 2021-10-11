Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tesco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

