Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.16 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.98.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STZ. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

