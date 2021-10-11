Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zynga Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynga in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Zynga stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Zynga has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $51,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $193,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zynga by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

