B. Riley Comments on Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $333.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $310,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.