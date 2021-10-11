ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.31.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.56. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $12,464,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

