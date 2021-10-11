Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POR. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

