Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,092 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

