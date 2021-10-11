NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get NICE alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.73.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $264.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.31. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 31.6% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.