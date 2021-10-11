Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $635.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

