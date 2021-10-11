Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $258.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $73.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.