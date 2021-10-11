Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

