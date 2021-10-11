Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAC. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.20.

NYSE PAC opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $125.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

