Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

CRON stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Cronos Group has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

