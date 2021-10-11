Barclays Trims Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Target Price to €55.40

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

