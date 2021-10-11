Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Barclays cut Vector Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

