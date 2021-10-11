Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,529.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 28,982 shares of company stock valued at $448,637 and sold 3,300 shares valued at $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Limoneira by 121.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limoneira by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

