Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -167.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,182,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.