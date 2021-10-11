Brokers Set Expectations for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

