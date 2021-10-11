First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

FSFG opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

