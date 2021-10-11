T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $206.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T. Rowe Price's planned initiatives tied with launching new investment strategies and vehicles, enhancing client engagement capabilities in each distribution channel as well as investment in technology and advisory services are likely to stoke long-term growth. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing quarters. Going forward, product mix shift toward international growth funds is also expected to help boost the company’s financials. With sufficient liquidity and no debt, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. Elevated operating costs act as headwind. Also, overdependence on investment advisory fees and U.S. equity assets is concerning.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $195.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.58. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

