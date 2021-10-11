Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $53.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $24,316,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

