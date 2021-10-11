Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given New GBX 645 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 645 ($8.43) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 607.43 ($7.94).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 586.60 ($7.66) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 581.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 858.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34). Also, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.