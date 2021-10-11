Berenberg Bank Raises PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target to GBX 430

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,396 ($18.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £593.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 916 ($11.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,576.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

