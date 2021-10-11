Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €113.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.94 ($122.29).

FRA ZAL opened at €77.28 ($90.92) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.79.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

